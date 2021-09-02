Police confirm fetal remains were inside backpack found in Chesterfield dumpster

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police said they are continuing to investigate after fetal remains were found in a backpack inside a store dumpster.

The suspicious incident happened on Monday, Aug. 30, in the 11000 block of Hull Street Road. Police responded to the scene at 1:50 p.m., after a store employee reported that a female had placed a backpack in a dumpster behind a store several hours earlier.

The employee checked the backpack and saw blood on it. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has preliminarily determined the remains found in the backpack are fetal remains.

The female in question was identified by police as a juvenile girl.

A cause and manner of death have not yet been determined. The criminal investigation is ongoing.