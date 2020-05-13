Police continue to investigate murder-suicide after siblings found dead in Chesterfield home

Authorities were called to a home in the 2500 block of Reymet Road to check on two people who “had not been heard from in over a week.”

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are conducting two death investigations after a woman and her brother were found dead in a Chesterfield home earlier this month.

According to police, at about 3:55 p.m. on May 4, they were called to the 2500 block of Reymet Road to check on the man and woman who “had not been heard from in over a week.”

On scene, they found 68-year-old Gilbert C. Booker Jr. and his 70-year-old sister, Barbara A. Booker both deceased from gunshot wounds.

“At this point, evidence suggests Gilbert Booker shot his sister and then turned the gun on himself,” Chesterfield Police said in a release.

8News spoke with neighbors who said the brother and sister kept to themselves.

“They were very nice people. Didn’t bother nobody. It’s sad. Very sad,” Crystal Price said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.