Police: Driver dies after vehicle strikes tree in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of the driver.

Police say it occurred in the westbound lanes of Ironbridge Road at Route 288 overpass around 9 p.m. Monday. According to the police, the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu was driving westbound on Ironbridge Rd prior to running off the left side of the roadway into the median. “The vehicle overcorrected and crossed all westbound lanes before striking a tree,” police added.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are withholding the driver’s identity pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

LATEST HEADLINES: