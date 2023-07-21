CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — No injuries were reported from a crash in Chesterfield which police say was caused by a driver running a red light.

According to Sgt. Rollins of the Chesterfield County Police Department, the crash took place on the morning of Friday, July 21, at the intersection of Robious Road and Mall Drive, and involved a Ford sedan and a Dodge Ram truck.

Police say the driver of the Ford ran a red light before being hit by the driver of the Dodge, which then rolled over.

Photo: Sgt. Rollins, Chesterfield Police

The crash is still under investigation.