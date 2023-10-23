CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a crash involving a car and a dump truck which resulted in one person being taken to the hospital on Monday morning.
Around 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 23, officers reported a two-vehicle crash had occurred at the intersection of Hull Street Road and Chital Drive.
According to police, the driver of the dump truck disregarded a red light.
One person was injured and transported by EMS crews.
There is no further information available at this time.