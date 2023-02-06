CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police believe the man responsible for killing one woman and injuring two other victims in a shooting late Sunday night was the woman’s “estranged” husband, who then turned the gun on himself when pulled over by police just hours later.

Police were called to the 6700 block of Amster Road around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 for the report of a deadly shooting.

The department’s investigation revealed Terrell L. Brown, 34, of the 13700 block of Watkins Glen Road, opened fire on his wife, Barbie Brown, 43, of the 11000 block of Arbor Croft Way, killing her as she was walking into an apartment on Amster Road — the home of one of the other shooting victims. The man opening the apartment door for Barbie was also shot.

The third victim caught in the shooting was a neighbor who was shot inside his apartment by a round Terrell let off as he was leaving the scene, police said. The two men were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Terrell had made statements on social media that identified him as a suspect and led to the decision to obtain warrants for him for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the shooting.

During the investigation, Virginia State Police spotted Terrell’s vehicle, a black 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe, driving down Interstate 295 in Hanover around 12:55 a.m., mere hours after the shooting. Chesterfield Police said troopers then initiated a traffic stop with the suspect on I-95, at which point Terrell pulled over on the side of the road near exit 86. As troopers walked up to the car, they heard a gunshot from inside the Tahoe.

Police said troopers walked up to the vehicle and found Terrell had shot himself in the head. Rescue personnel responded to the incident, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Terrell was the only person in the car.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.