CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department said excessive speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a fatal crash in the yard of a home on Leisure Lane.

According to police, at around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, 26-year-old Yavon H. Aguilar of Richmond was heading south on Huntingcreek Drive in a 2016 Dodge Charger when the car left the road and went into a residential lot on Leisure Lane, hitting several trees.

Aguilar was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe excessive speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

This crash is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.