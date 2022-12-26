CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help solving a homicide that took place during a graduation party in June, and are offering a reward for information along with the family of the victim.

According to police, the incident took place on the evening of Friday, June 3 at a high school graduation party on the 10900 block of Stepney Road in the Chester area of Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield graduation party shooting scene

At one point during the party, a group of unknown men approached the intersection of Stepney Road and Weybridge Road and started shooting at another group before leaving the area in what is believed to have been a black Hyundai sedan.

Six people were shot during the altercation. One of the people shot, 20-year-old Taborri Carter, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chesterfield graduation party shooting scene (Ben Dennis, 8News)

About a week after the shooting, Chesterfield Police arrested a suspect, 18-year-old Andre Carter, and charged him with second-degree murder, attempted malicious wounding and using a firearm while committing a felony.

Police are asking for help identifying the unknown men, who they described as Black men wearing masks, and are offering a reward for information along with Carter’s family. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.