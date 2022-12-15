According to police, Farnsworth was known to Marshall and had been staying at her residence in the 10500 block of Queensway Court.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing homicide that occurred in Richmond’s Northside.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, officers were called to a residence in the 10500 block of Queensway Court for a welfare check on a woman who had not been heard from for several days.

Upon their arrival, officers found the body of 45-year-old Jessica Marshall. Police said that upon further investigation, it was determined that Marshall had been stabbed.

Detectives continued to investigate and obtained an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Jacob Farnsworth. According to police, Farnsworth was known to Marshall and had been staying at her residence in the 10500 block of Queensway Court.

Farnsworth was arrested on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 15, and was charged with second-degree murder in relation to the incident.

The Chesterfield County Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department at 804-748-1251.