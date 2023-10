CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is continuing to investigate after a driver was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run and found to be under the influence.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers reported that they had located a gray SUV that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run on Beach Road.

According to police, the driver was under the influence and was .2 on a roadside test.

There were no reported injuries.