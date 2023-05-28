CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a hit-and-run suspect who they say hit a parked car before leaving the scene to pick up an order.
According to Sgt. Rollins of Chesterfield Police, the suspect was driving the truck pictured when he hit a vehicle parked on Staples Mill Road. The suspect then left the area and proceeded to pick up an order at Best Buy.
Anyone who recognizes the man or the truck pictured, or has information related to this incident, is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.