CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a hit-and-run suspect who they say hit a parked car before leaving the scene to pick up an order.

According to Sgt. Rollins of Chesterfield Police, the suspect was driving the truck pictured when he hit a vehicle parked on Staples Mill Road. The suspect then left the area and proceeded to pick up an order at Best Buy.

Photo: Sgt. Rollins, Chesterfield Police

Anyone who recognizes the man or the truck pictured, or has information related to this incident, is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.