CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Hopewell man was arrested after bringing drugs into the Chesterfield County Jail, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

David Berkley, 39, of Hopewell, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 4 after deputies found “a powdery substance” on his person when booking him into the Chesterfield County Jail for failing to pay a court-ordered fine and two probation violations.

Berkley was then given two additional felony charges of possession of schedule I/II drugs and inmate possession of an unlawful chemical compound — each with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine up to $2,500.

“We maintain an absolute zero tolerance for having contraband and aggressively charge and prosecute those who test our resolve,” Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl S. Leonard said in a press release.

Berkley is currently being held without bond and will have a scheduled court appearance to address the additional charges.