Police ID 74-year-old man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-95 in Chesterfield County

Chesterfield County

by: WRIC Newsroom

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 74-year-old Chesterfield man was killed last week in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate-95, just south of Willis Road.

According to Virginia State Police, who responded to the scene at 4:19 p.m. on Feb. 6, the driver of a Ford F-150 was in the center lane while traveling south on I-95 when he veered right and struck another vehicle in the left lane.

The Ford F-150 veered back to the right and crossed all three lanes of travel before it was hit by a tractor-trailer in the right lane. The tractor-trailer was hauling a farm tractor, authorities said.

The driver of the Ford F-150, identified Monday as Joseph W. Ashworth, was not wearing his seat belt and died from his injuries at the scene. The two other drivers involved did not suffer any injuries, police said.

An investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing.

