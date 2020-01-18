Police ID man killed in Chesterfield hit-and-run

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police have identified the man fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash Thursday.

Dana Roach, 59, of the 8100 block of Wyntrebrooke Court in Chesterfield County, was found in a ditch near the 8700 block of Hull Street Road just before 2:45 p.m.

Officers said an investigation indicated that the man was struck by a vehicle, which then left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

