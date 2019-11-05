Police ID woman found burned in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are still investigating an August suspicious death that left a 24-year-old woman dead.
Police say that just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug 27, officers were called to the area of Kingsland Glen Drive for a report of a “suspicious situation.” When officers arrived, they found a burned body.
Police identified the victim as Helana M. Swigert, 24, of no permanent address. Her cause of death has not yet been determined.
Police continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066
