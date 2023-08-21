CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have identified the 22-year-old passenger that was killed in a crash Friday.

Chesterfield County Police said the crash occurred at around 2 a.m. on Aug. 18 on Longmeadow Circle near the intersection of Stockleigh Drive.

Police said the driver of a 2016 Ford Fusion was traveling north when the car ran off the road and hit a tree. Two of the people inside the car were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The third person inside the car, a passenger, was killed in the crash.

Police identified the passenger as Annabelle E. Ozmore.

The crash remains under investigation by police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.