CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has identified the woman killed in a crash on Genito Road Friday afternoon.

According to police, the victim has been identified as 67-year-old Amy J. Dew of Chesterfield County.

At around 2:51 p.m. on Friday, June 16, a 2005 Ford Focus was on Genito Road when it was struck by the driver of a 2022 Dodge 2500 truck. Dew, who was driving the Ford, was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Police did not identify the driver of the Dodge. This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.