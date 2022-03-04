CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police have confirmed the identification of the remains found in Chesterfield’s Swift Creek Reservoir.

Chesterfield Police were called to the Swift Creek reservoir around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2. After two days of investigation, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed that the body belonged to 19-year-old Andrew L. Zilius.

Two Chesterfield friends found Zilius’ body while out fishing in their boat.

Police reported Zilius missing in mid-January, and said he was last seen Jan. 16, after he left his home on foot without his cell phone.

A “missing” poster of Zilius’s face was posted a few yards away from where police roped off the shoreline at the reservoir.

Police said they will continue their investigation, but that no foul play is suspected.

Zilius’s mother, Sarah Howe Zilius, died on February 19, just over a month after her son went missing. Her memorial service will be held Friday, March 4.

