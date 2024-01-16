CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has identified the man who was found in a Chesterfield County pond last week.

According to police, the man has been identified as 39-year-old Deonta L. Harris, of Petersburg.

At 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10, police were called to the 6400 block of Belmont Road, where Harris was discovered dead in the pond.

Harris was recovered with assistance from Chesterfield County Fire and EMS and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 16, foul play was not suspected, according to police.

Anyone with any information related to Harris’ death is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.