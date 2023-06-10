CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a shooting in which a woman was hurt early Saturday morning.

According to a release, officers were called to an area hospital around 12:15 a.m. after a woman with a gunshot wound arrived for treatment.

At the hospital, police arrested a man who police believe knew the victim. Police determined the shooting happened near the Chesterfield Apartments on Lingstorm Lane.

The victim is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending against the suspect. The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information, call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.