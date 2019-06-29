Police in Chesterfield looking for missing man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are looking for a man last heard from a month ago.

48-year-old Jesse Andrew Hassell was reported missing Friday.

Investigators say the last contact made with him was on May 29, 2019.



According to police, Hassell has no permanent address but drives a black 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse with Virginia license plate UUC9609.



He is about 5’10”, weighs about 195 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with leads about Hassell’s location should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-066, or submit a tip through the P3 app.