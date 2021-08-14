Police in Chesterfield looking for missing woman

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old Chesterfield woman who’s been missing since Aug. 8.

Emily Cruciata, 31, of Mill Manor Drive, is a white female, about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. Emily has brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say she may be driving a blue 2011 Honda CRV with Virginia tags UHC3269.

If anyone has information about Emily’s whereabouts, contact Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.