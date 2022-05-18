CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Police are still working to figure out the details surrounding a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening in Chesterfield.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired near 3000 Saint Stephen’s Way in Midlothian just after 8 p.m. The shooting appeared to have taken place outside.

The caller said they saw a male and female get into a vehicle and leave the scene after gunshots were heard.

The vehicle was then found a short distance from the scene and had bullet holes in its exterior. No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

According to Chesterfield police, the incident remains under investigation. One person who is not directly connected to the shooting is in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects involved is encouraged to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

This is a developing story and additional details will be added as they becomes available.