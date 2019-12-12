Police investigating 3 Chesterfield robberies in less than 24 hours

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three Chesterfield businesses were robbed in just a matter of hours. The string of robberies has prompted authorities to search for three suspects.

The robberies happened at a BP gas station off Midlothian Turnpike, a 7-Eleven near Arch Road and a CVS off Iron Bridge Road.

The man working at the BP was struck in the head with a wrench by a suspect. The victim, who is roughly 65 years old, was taken for treatment but is now back at home, according to a co-worker.

The suspect is described as 6-feet tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He was seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and gray flannel shirt, brown boots and a blue hat. He also had a black goatee and mustache.

This was just one of three dangerous robberies in Chesterfield that took place within just a matter of hours.

Surveillance photos show a masked man shoving a gun at a cashier at 7-Eleven. The suspect got away with an unknown amount of cash early Wednesday morning.

“It just makes you so mad,” said one local. “They don’t realize how much of a risk they are putting other people’s lives in doing stuff like this.”

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a gray, button-up sweater with a white shirt underneath, gray gloves, black pants and black shoes. He was carrying a green backpack with black trim and wearing a gray mask.

Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, police said a man walked into a CVS on Iron Bridge Road and pretended to busy something before reaching over the counter and shoving his hand into the register.

“When I just hear the plane circling and stuff I realized that something had gone on,” the Chesterfield resident said. “I just said ‘oh my gosh, somebody got robbed.’ When I heard it was my CVS it just makes me angry and all.”

The suspect is described as a black male, about 6 feet tall, and weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing gray sweat pants, a dark gray hoodie, a black knit hat, and gray sneakers. He also had a black and gray beard.

The lead investigator told 8News that police are gathering more surveillance video and photos as they look into whether or not any of these robberies could be connected.

Anyone with information about the robberies have been asked to contact Chesterfield police.

