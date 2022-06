CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a Chesterfield shooting after the victim drove herself to the hospital Tuesday night.

Police said the crime scene for the shooting was established at the 7500 block of Ayeshire Court. The female victim drove herself to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.