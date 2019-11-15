Police investigating after students’ tires slashed outside James River High School

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Officers in Chesterfield County are looking for whoever is responsible for puncturing tires on nine vehicles parked near James River High School Friday morning.

According to Chesterfield Police, the tires were punctured sometime between 8-11 a.m.

Police said all of the vehicles were parked on Riverton Ridge Drive, which leads to James River H.S., and belong to students.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 748-0660.

