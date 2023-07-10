CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating after a robbery occurred at a bank near Chesterfield Meadows Shopping Center.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, officers were called to the First Citizens Bank at 6551 Centralia Road for a reported robbery.

According to police, the suspect displayed a handgun in the ATM drive-thru and stole money from the victim. The suspect was last seen running away from the bank toward Centralia Road.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-8-inch tall male with a slender build. He was wearing all-black clothing with gloves and a mask.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-0660.