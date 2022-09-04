CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are investigating a burglary after they say several guns, ammunition and other hunting equipment was stolen from a sporting goods store in the Chester area.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, officers responded to a report of breaking and entering at Pat’s Sporting Goods at 14812 Route 1 at around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4.

It was determined by police that several black powder rifles and crossbows, as well as ammunition, were taken from the store.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.