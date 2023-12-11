CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a man who is believed to have committed check fraud at a bank in September.

“On Sept. 13, 2023, several business checks were placed in the mail inside a post office in a nearby jurisdiction,” a police spokesperson said. “Five days later, a male suspect entered the Bank of America at 4134 Meadowdale Boulevard in Chesterfield County and passed one of these business checks.”

According to police, the payee’s name on the check had been altered to “Canyah Carter” and the suspect received over $12,800.

Police described the suspect as a Black man with dreadlocks, or braids, and arm tattoos. On Sept. 18, 2023, he wore a light green collared shirt.

(Photo courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

The Chesterfield County Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 804-748-1251,