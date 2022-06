CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are investigating an incident that police said appears to involve an adult suicide following the accidental death of a child.

Police said the incident occurred in the 14100 block of Aldengate Road. Chesterfield Police will be holding a press conference to release more information on the incident at 3:30 p.m. today.

