CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot Sunday evening.

Police say they received a call for a shooting at about 6:20 p.m. and responded to the 3800 block of Belker Court.

There, they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police ask anyone with information to call (804) 748-1251.