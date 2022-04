CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are investigating a commercial robbery on Hull Street Road this morning.

Police confirm that the scene is still very active as of 9:30 a.m. The scene is in the Brandermill area near the Hunter’s Chase Apartment Complex, McDonald’s and Truist bank.

Callers to 8News said they saw canines and multiple squad vehicles.

8News has a crew on the way to gather information on the incident. Police will provide further details once they are available.