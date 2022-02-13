Police investigating crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle accident that sent one person to the hospital Sunday night.

According to Chesterfield Police, the driver of a 2005 Cadillac CTS was heading north on Hopkins Road when they crossed the median and hit a 2013 Nissan Maxima travelling south.

After hitting the Nissan, the Cadillac spun and hit a 2015 Dodge Ram that was also travelling south.

The driver of the Cadillac was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating this accident, anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.