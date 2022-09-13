CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A cyclist traveling eastbound on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield County is reportedly dead after being struck by a truck.

Police are investigating the crash that took place just after 5:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Iron Bridge Road, according to the department.

“Witnesses say the bicyclist was moving in and out of traffic when he was struck by a 2006 Ford F-150,” said Chesterfield Police Lieutenant Michael Agnew. “He was deceased on the scene.”

Chesterfield Police said they are not investigating this incident as a hit-and-run. The victim’s name is being withheld as the next of kin is yet to be notified.

As a result of the crash, the east left shoulder and left lane of Iron Bridge Road are closed and motorists can expect delays.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.