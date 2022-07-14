CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that occurred in Chesterfield County on Thursday, July 14.

According to police, the driver of a motorcycle was traveling south on Fordham Road when it collided with an SUV that was traveling north on Fordham Road. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the crash site.

The motorcycle driver’s name is being withheld by police until next of kin has been notified. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.