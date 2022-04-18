CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving two cars in Chesterfield Monday evening.

According to police, the crash occurred in the 118 block of Black Road just before 4:30 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and both drivers were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

The driver with life-threatening injuries later died from those injuries.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

Photo Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department

Police continue their investigation into this crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.