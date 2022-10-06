CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Department is currently investigating a hit-and-run incident involving a bicyclist.

Shortly after 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, officers were called to the 9700 block of River Road.

A bicyclist was found with non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The suspect vehicle had left the scene. Police do not have a description available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.