CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield Police are investigating a possible abduction that occurred at a Chesterfield shopping center on Saturday.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, police responded to the Chesterfield Towne Center on the 11000 Midlothian Turnpike for a reported suspicious incident.

According to a witness, two men got into a physical fight with a third man. The first two men then forced the victim into the backseat of an SUV and left the area.

According to police, two men got into a physical fight with a male victim at Chesterfield Towne Center on Saturday, Jan. 21. Credit: Chesterfield County Police Department.

The vehicle appears to be grey and is possibly an older model Honda Pilot or Nissan Armada, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.