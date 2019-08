CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are investigating reports of multiple gunshots Sunday morning.

Authorities said they received the call at 5:58 a.m. and they responded to the 20700 block of Willowdale Drive.

Police said there were no injuries, or cars hit by the gunfire.

8News spoke with witnesses who said they heard approximately 10 shots and alerted police.