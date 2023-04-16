CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile hurt Saturday night.

According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 3200 block of Meadowdale Boulevard near South Beulah Road at 10:37 p.m. Evidence of a shooting was found on scene, but no victims or suspects were located. A juvenile victim was later found at a hospital with serious injuries.

No information was released about suspects or a potential motive.

If you have any information, contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8News for updates.