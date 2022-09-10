CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are continuing their investigation into a shooting that occurred on Friday, Sept. 9, around 4 p.m. at the Robious Hall Shopping Center in Bon Air.

According to police, a local woman allegedly learned that a man whom she did not know had broken into her vehicle. Police said the man appeared to be Hispanic and in his mid to late teens. He wore a red shirt and black mask, which covered his face.

Police said the woman confronted the man outside in the parking lot area of the Chesterfield shopping center. 8News received surveillance video that showed footage of the confrontation.

The scene of the shooting at the Robious Hall Shopping Center in Bon Air on Friday, Sept. 9. Photo courtesy of Sierra Krug.

The video showed an altercation breaking out between the man and the woman. The suspect brandished a firearm and began shooting at the victim as she walked away.

8News spoke with the victim’s sister, who said the bullet just grazed her sister’s back. The victim reported minor injuries from the incident.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, local business owners and pedestrians spoke with 8News about the area where the shooting took place.

Yvonne Davis is not new to Midlothian, but she recently started visiting Robious Hall Shopping Center.

“This is such a nice area,” Davis said. “So, it was kind of shocking to hear something like that happened.”

Although no one was seriously injured, shoppers like Davis said they’re afraid incidents like Friday’s shooting hint at an uptick in violence throughout the community.

“I am nervous to be out, because of the time point that we live in,” she said.

Yvonne Davis and her friend can be seen shopping in the center near the location of the Sept. 9 shooting. Photo courtesy of Sierra Krug.

Anyone who may have more information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Chesterfield Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.