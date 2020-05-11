Police investigating shooting in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are conducting an investigation in Chesterfield County after a person was shot Monday.
According to a Chesterfield police spokeswoman, officers are in the 5200 block of Goldburn Drive after one person was shot in the area. The victim suffered “what appears to be non-life threatening injuries,” police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.
