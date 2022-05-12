CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a suspicious incident that happened in Chester after multiple calls for gunshots heard in the area brought officers to check out the scene.

The incident happened Wednesday, May 11, at 11:34 p.m., at 9456 Chester Road.

Officers found the area where the gunshots were coming from and observed several people running out of a home. Police walked into the residence to check on the welfare of anyone inside.

Once inside, the officers found evidence that someone may have been shot, but a victim was not found in the home.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.