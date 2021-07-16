Police issue 122 tickets during multi-agency traffic enforcement operation on Route 288

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple police agencies teamed up to hold a traffic enforcement operation on Route 288 on Thursday, July 15; resulting in 122 issued tickets for a variety of traffic offenses.

The Chesterfield County Police operation was in conjunction with Virginia State Police, Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office and Goochland County Sheriff’s Office. The highway is the primary roadway through the three counties and is often the subject of complaints from community members about speeding and aggressive driving, according to police.

Throughout the day on July 15, multiple officers patrolled Route 288 with a focus on speeding, alcohol and drug-impaired driving, aggressive driving and seat belt enforcement.

Police stopped a total of 105 vehicles throughout the operation and issued summonses for offenses including speeding, reckless driving, cell phone use while driving and failure to wear a seat belt.

Police encourage drivers to focus on the road ahead and buckle up.