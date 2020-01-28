Breaking News
Police looking for 23-year-old Chesterfield man last seen near Pocahontas State Park
Live Now
Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify

Police looking for missing 23-year-old Chesterfield man last seen near Pocahontas State Park

Chesterfield County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are looking for a Chesterfield man who left home Monday and has not returned.

A Chesterfield police spokesperson said John L. Fergusson, a 23-year-old living in the 100 block of Adingham Court, left his residence but has yet to return. Fergusson is described as 6-feet-tall and weighing roughly 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Fergusson was last seen near Pocahontas State Park, police said.

Anyone with information about Fergusson’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events