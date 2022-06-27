CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are still searching for the suspect involved in a shooting at a Food Lion parking lot in Chesterfield that stemmed from a road rage incident Monday night.

On June 27, at approximately 9:38 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the parking lot of a Food Lion at the Port Walthall Shopping Center, located at 15702 Route 1 (Jefferson Davis Highway).

When police arrived at the scene, they learned that the victim was leaving the parking lot in their vehicle as the suspect was pulling in. According to the victim, the suspect was driving recklessly and almost struck the victim’s vehicle.



Credit: Chesterfield Police

Soon after, a heated verbal exchange occurred between the victim and the suspect. Police said in a statement that the suspect, identified as a Black male, then exited his vehicle and fired a firearm before driving away in a black Honda sedan.

The victim was not injured. No property damage was reported in connection to the incident. Chesterfield police said the suspect is armed and still at large.

Police said in their release that the suspect is a Black male with shoulder-length dark braided hair. He was seen wearing a blue and red jacket over top a white T-shirt, blue jeans and tan boots.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect or knowledge about this incident is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251, or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story and updates will be added when the information is available.