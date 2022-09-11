CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is still looking for a man who they say stole a purse from the Chesterfield Towne Center food court.

Police say a man allegedly stole a purse from the food court at Chesterfield Towne Center after it was left hanging on the back of a chair.

Once the thief stole the purse, he was seen leaving the mall in a minivan.

Photo: Chesterfield Police

Since the incident occurred on Sept. 1, a suspect has not been identified.

Shoppers understand that this is an unfortunate reality, and they are doing what they can to keep their belongings safe.

“I’ve always just made sure that I keep my items within vision, within, you know, eyesight of myself,” said Tomar Hill, a shopper at the mall.

Chesterfield Police is warning shoppers to keep track of their belongings. If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.