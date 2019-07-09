Police looking for man accused of exposing himself to several victims at Chesterfield Towne Center

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a man exposed himself to several customers at Chesterfield Towne Center over a four-month period. An investigation is now underway.

Chesterfield County Police said the suspect, captured in surveillance footage, has been accused of exposing himself to several victims from February to May.

“It’s really gross, I think it’s incredibly disrespectful and they should be ashamed of themselves,” Alyssa Poteet, who works nearby and goes to the mall, said.

Police told 8News the suspect is in his late 20’s, around 6-feet-tall and has short dreadlocks with a goatee.

“My first thought is that they might make their way over here,” Allie Gsell, another frequent visitor of the mall, said.

Gsell and Poteet work at a nearby restaurant and go to the towne center often.

“You never know like that could like lead to something else, like more explicit and even more illegal so that is concerning that he hasn’t been caught,” Poteet said.

Both women told 8News the situation isn’t something that would make them stop going to the mall but it will force them to become more aware of their surroundings.

“I definitely think being prepared is going to be the way to go and being aware that this guy is out there and being able to report it as soon as possible if you do come across him,” Poteet said.

The Chesterfield Towne Center has yet to return 8News’ call for comment. Crime Solvers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.