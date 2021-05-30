Police looking for missing 54-year-old woman from Chesterfield

Police say Lisa Lewis was last seen on May 29 and her family reported her missing the following day on May 30, after being unable to locate her. (Photo Chesterfield Police)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is looking for a 54-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Police say Lisa Lewis was last seen on May 29 and her family reported her missing the following day on May 30, after being unable to locate her.

Lewis is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 135 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Authorities believe that she could be driving a black, 2002 BMW, 3 Series, with Virginia plates “MSLELE.”

Anyone with information on Lewis’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.