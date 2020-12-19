Police looking for missing Chesterfield man

Police said Nathaniel James Voli, 27, was last seen in the area of 1900 Meadowville Technology Parkway on Friday, Dec. 18.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is looking for a missing man who was last seen on Friday.

The Department describes Voli as a white man, about five feet and five inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Police said he may also be driving a gray, 2009 Honda Civic bearing Virginia license plate VNN-6075.

Anyone with information about Voli’s location is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.